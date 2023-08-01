Former WWE Champion to receive massive push? Looking at the possibility

WWE has announced a massive event in India for September, and a key star is featured prominently on the marketing material.

Jinder Mahal is the talent in question. Aside from Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, and Rhea Ripley, Mahal's image is the largest on the poster and the most prominent. Given that the other three are current champions, it could mean a big-time push is on the horizon.

Monday Night RAW has three titles that Jinder could attempt to win. This includes the Intercontinental Title held by Gunther, the Unified RAW & SmackDown Tag Team Titles possessed by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, plus the World Heavyweight Championship of Seth Rollins.

While it is possible that Jinder could be in for a big push, the odds are unlikely he'll win a major title before the big event next month. WWE has too much planned to give the title to the former champion on such short notice without adequate build.

The former world champion signed to Monday Night RAW is busy in a new role anyway. Jinder is in a stable alongside Veer Mahaan and Sanga. The trio is known as Indus Sher. The talented Mahal seems to be helping the stars of tomorrow as opposed to chasing his glory.

Other surprising WWE stars are featured on the poster

Jinder Mahal and Indus Sher being so prominently featured on the poster promoting WWE Superstar Spectacle makes sense. The three are stars of Monday Night RAW and have appeared on the program several times since the 2023 Draft.

A few other names on the poster are more surprising, however. The most notable and exciting inclusion is former NXT Champion Bron Breakker. Many have been hoping he would end up on the main roster after SummerSlam. His inclusion could point to the move taking place.

In addition to NXT's Bron Breakker, two other surprising names listed include stars who haven't competed on RAW or SmackDown in 2023. Shanky, also known as Skyscraping Shanky, hasn't been seen on WWE television since last summer, yet he's featured on the poster.

Additionally, Oddysey Jones, a former NXT star who became a free agent in the 2023 Draft, is also in the advertisement. The powerhouse has competed on Main Event and in dark matches but hasn't otherwise appeared on the main roster yet.

Whether these three surprising inclusions make the final show remains to be seen. Fans need to remember that the card is always subject to change.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.