Former WWE champion to replace Bayley on SmackDown if she wins the Royal Rumble and faces Rhea Ripley? Exploring the possibility

Bayley has been among WWE's unsung heroes for nearly a decade now after starting in NXT. The Role Model is currently one of the most consistent performers on the main roster, even becoming a Grand Slam Champion.

The Role Model could be on her way to receiving a massive push in 2024. Many expect Bayley to win the women's Royal Rumble match on Saturday. If nothing else, she has pushed the idea of doing exactly that on WWE programming.

Bayley has claimed she would challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship if she wins the Rumble match. Hence, the Damage CTRL member could leave SmackDown for RAW, opening up a major spot on the blue brand. The high-profile position might be taken up by the returning Naomi.

Naomi is rumored to return to WWE, perhaps as soon as at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. If she does make a comeback, it would likely be on SmackDown since her husband, Jimmy Uso, works on the brand.

The talented Naomi is a multi-time champion who could help offset the loss of The Role Model. The move would certainly make sense if the 34-year-old wins the Rumble match. Alternatively, Bayley could even challenge IYO SKY if she were to win.

The 2024 WWE Royal Rumble will feature three other matches

While all eyes are on the women's Royal Rumble match heading into the event on Saturday, other big-time bouts are announced for the show. In total, four matches have been confirmed, including the aforementioned Royal Rumble.

A men's Royal Rumble match will be on the card, with several stars confirmed for the bout. CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and Drew McIntyre are arguably the favorites to win, but Gunther, Damian Priest, Bobby Lashley, and Kofi Kingston are also set to compete.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will also be on the line. Roman Reigns will defend his title for the first time since Crown Jewel 2023, as he will battle LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton in a Fatal Four-Way match.

The final bout announced for Royal Rumble 2024 is a United States Championship match. Logan Paul will put his gold on the line against Kevin Owens. It remains unclear if another contest will be added to the card.

