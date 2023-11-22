Former WWE champion to return after 125 days and stop Rhea Ripley from helping The Judgment Day win at Survivor Series? Exploring the possibility

Rhea Ripley and the rest of The Judgment Day are set for a big night at Survivor Series 2023. Although The Eradicator has her own match this weekend, she will be looking to help her stablemates win the men's WarGames match. However, Ripley's old foe could derail her plans.

Before Rhea Ripley joined The Judgment Day, she was paired with Liv Morgan. However, their pairing was shortlived as The Eradicator betrayed her partner after they failed to capture the Women's Tag Team Championship in March last year.

Morgan and Ripley continued to feud after the latter joined The Judgment Day, but the former could not avenge the betrayal. The ex-SmackDown Women's Champion began to team with Raquel Rodriguez in April 2023. They captured multiple titles together before The Eradicator assaulted Morgan and sidelined her from in-ring action on the July 24 episode of RAW.

Morgan could return at Survivor Series to rekindle her feud with Rhea Ripley. The Nightmare might appear during Sami Zayn or Jey Uso's entrance and attempt to remove them from the WarGames match. However, the former SmackDown Women's Champion could assault Ripley and aid the babyfaces.

It should be noted that while Ripley was responsible for sidelining Morgan from active competition, she wasn't the reason for her rival's shoulder injury. In a recent update, the 29-year-old shared that she was doing much better.

What is the latest report regarding Liv Morgan's WWE return?

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan at WrestleMania 38

The last time the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion appeared on television was on the July 24, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW.

Per Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Morgan is scheduled to be evaluated this month to determine her current condition. Her results will decide whether she will be cleared to compete or seek further medical treatment.

"The last I heard was that she was getting evaluated sometime this month to determine where she is medically now vs. when she got hurt," Johnson wrote. "It's pretty logical to say that she will then be informed what the next course of action is if anything. Whether that means she is cleared or needs additional medical treatment, therapy, etc., it all depends on how that evaluation goes."

What is Rhea Ripley set to do at WWE Survivor Series 2023?

Rhea Ripley is set to defend her Women's World Championship again at WWE Survivor Series 2023 as she goes head-to-head with Zoey Stark.

It remains to be seen what will transpire at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames on Saturday in Chicago, Illinois.