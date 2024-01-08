Former WWE champion to return after 156 days as the final obstacle for Cody Rhodes before WrestleMania 40? Exploring the possibility

Cody Rhodes is widely expected to feature in the main event of WrestleMania 40, but his path toward it has not been smooth sailing. Since losing to Roman Reigns last year, he has faced several other stars to regain momentum. Interestingly, he could feud with a former champion en route to Royal Rumble 2024.

The American Nightmare has been feuding with Shinsuke Nakamura on WWE RAW. The duo has been at odds for weeks and will face each other on the January 8, 2024, edition of Monday Night RAW to possibly culminate their rivalry. However, Cody Rhodes' problems might not end with his possible victory over Nakamura.

Omos has been away from WWE programming since SummerSlam 2023, where he participated in the Slim Jim Battle Royal. Meanwhile, he has been wrestling at live events, defeating stars like Johnny Gargano, Akira Tozawa, and R-Truth. One top name The Nigerian Giant recently crossed paths with at a house show is Cody Rhodes.

On the upcoming episode of RAW, Rhodes could finally get his revenge on Shinsuke Nakamura by defeating him. However, the babyface star's celebration could be cut short if The Nigerian Giant targets him again.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion hasn't competed in a televised match since August 5, 2023. Hence, facing somebody like Rhodes could quickly put him back on the map. This could also be a way to explain Omos' interferences in The American Nightmare's bouts at live events.

Rhodes could also benefit from a brief feud with the 410 lbs star. He might defeat Omos on the Road to WrestleMania before kickstarting his program for The Show of Shows.

Why has Omos been away from WWE programming?

Omos came up short in the SummerSlam Battle Royal

The Nigerian Giant began his 2023 on a high note as he faced stars like Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar. However, he lost momentum after suffering significant defeats at WrestleMania 39 and Backlash.

Per Fightful Select, Omos has been away from TV due to a lack of creative pitches. The outlet added that WWE might use The Nigerian Giant as an attraction moving forward.

Will it be a wise choice to prolong Cody Rhodes' story?

From the looks of it, the Stamford-based promotion might have The American Nightmare overcome more challenges before he eventually finishes his story.

After The Rock returned on last week's RAW and teased a possible clash with Roman Reigns, The American Nightmare's story could be put on hold.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell said Cody Rhodes prolonging his story might be a good option. The former manager compared the RAW star to his father, Dusty Rhodes, who also endured a long struggle to claim a world title.

It remains to be seen what Cody Rhodes' Road to WrestleMania will look like. Can he win a world title soon? Only time will tell.

Scott Steiner thinks an upcoming star is ready for Roman Reigns here.