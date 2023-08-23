Former WWE Champion to return after 207 days and confront John Cena on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility!

The news of John Cena's return on SmackDown has taken the WWE Universe by storm. Since the company announced that Cena would appear on the September 1 edition of the blue brand, fans have been wondering who could show to up to confront the legend. While there are many options available, Cena's return could bring the return of an absent superstar.

The star in question is Bray Wyatt. Since being taken off TV during his feud against Bobby Lashley, Wyatt has been absent from competition due to health concerns. However, as per reports, the former leader of The Wyatt Family is cleared to return to the Stamford-based promotion.

If this is true, Bray Wyatt returning to confront John Cena would make sense. After all, Wyatt and Cena share some history, which could be used to create an interesting angle. The duo was also involved in the 'Firefly Fun House' match at WrestleMania 36, which was enjoyed by the WWE Universe.

Hence, considering these scenarios, it would make great sense for Wyatt to return against Cena. A return against the leader of Cenation will help Wyatt since he has been away from television for quite some time. Once his appearance against Cena is done, the former world champion could go on and pursue other feuds.

Bray Wyatt's father recently provided an update on his return to WWE

Since Bray Wyatt has been away from WWE, speculation has been rife on when fans will get to see him next. The Eater of Worlds' ability to bring his character to life is something not many superstars possess, and it makes him unique in that aspect. This is one reason why many fans would want to see Wyatt back.

Recently, Wyatt's father, Mike Rotunda, provided an update on the former's return. During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Rotunda confirmed Wyatt will return to the promotion "shortly."

"You read a lot of stuff on the internet, which I wouldn't believe a lot of it or, in my case, any of it. So, Bray Wyatt, I'm sure will return to WWE hopefully shortly and we'll go from there." [0:50 – 1:03]

When Bray Wyatt returns, it will be interesting to see which gimmick he will choose. Fans will be hoping that some exciting times are ahead for the star.

