Former WWE Champion to return after 511 days to confront Gunther at SummerSlam 2023? Exploring the possibility 

Gunther is currently involved in a program with Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW. A potential match between The Ring General and The Scottish Warrior seems like a foregone conclusion for SummerSlam 2023. However, this could turn into something more as Big E could confront the current Intercontinental Champion at the event.

As you may know, the former WWE Champion has been on the shelf since March 11, 2022, due to a neck injury. However, recent reports have suggested that E could return to the Stamford-based promotion shortly.

Meanwhile, another report has suggested that the creative team plans to pit the 37-year-old star against Gunther upon his return. The former powerlifting champion could kickstart a feud with The Ring General for the Intercontinental Championship following his return.

Given that, it wouldn't be surprising if the company has E return at The Biggest Event of the Summer to challenge Gunther for the title. The creative team could have the New Day member confront The Ring General following his potential match against McIntyre, laying down the breadcrumbs for a massive feud.

Big E is extremely popular among fans and an exceptional in-ring performer. Hence, the company might give him a monster push upon his comeback.

The former WWE Champion could pose a threat to Gunther's reign as he has all the attributes to take down The Ring General.

Former WWE manager thinks Gunther could become world champion by 2025

Gunther has been an unstoppable force since his main roster debut last year. The current Intercontinental Champion's hard-hitting style, unmatched charisma, and character work have earned him massive praise from the WWE Universe. Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently touted the Imperium leader as a future world champion.

Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the veteran praised The Ring General before declaring him a future world champion. Mantell said:

"You know you have all these armchair bookers? But I think he will have the World Championship one day, probably within the next couple of years, I would think (…) That [acrobatic wrestling] is the furthest thing from Gunther's style. Gunther, he'll just beat the living c**p out of you, and the people [will] watch it because it is brutal." [13:17 – 14:00]

