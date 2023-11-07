Former WWE Champion to return after 549 days and join Team Cody for Survivor Series? It's possible if The Judgment Day gets a new member!

WWE has finally set up the main event of Survivor Series: WarGames. Cody Rhodes will lead his team into "war" against The Judgment Day in what is currently a four-on-four match. But based on last year, each team will likely get another member.

Based on his recent frustrations, Drew McIntyre might snap and turn heel soon. He could attack Seth Rollins, who is a part of Team Cody, and join The Judgment Day for Survivor Series. Following this twist, The American Nightmare would need to call upon someone else. Enter his old friend, Randy Orton.

The Viper is reportedly ready to return to WWE, having missed the last 18 months. Orton was at his most over before a back injury forced him to get surgery in May 2022, so there's a chance he can return to those levels of popularity. Saving Team Cody against The Judgment Day on the RAW before Survivor Series would certainly help that.

The 14-time world champion would help Rhodes, Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso win WarGames. WWE can then set up the next chapter in The Judgment Day's saga, potentially the final one. Meanwhile, Randy Orton has several potential opponents, maybe even turning heel on the following episode of RAW.

Randy Orton has a great history at WWE Survivor Series

If he returns to be a part of Cody Rhodes' WarGames team at Survivor Series, it would be yet another career-defining moment for Randy Orton at the November premium live event. The Viper has won five traditional elimination matches, three of them as the sole survivor.

Orton's memorable victories in 2003, 2004, and 2005 can be coupled with another big win in 2023. It remains to be seen if that is the direction WWE goes in, but the depth of the babyface squad suggests they should be protected heading into Royal Rumble season. The Judgment Day is nearing its end anyway.

