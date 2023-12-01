Former WWE Champion to return after 560 days and attack Paul Heyman on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

Former WWE Champion Randy Orton will make an appearance on tonight's edition of SmackDown. Orton recently returned at the Survivor Series 2023 Premium Live Event, where he played a pivotal role in his team's triumph over The Judgment Day in the Men's WarGames Match.

After Survivor Series PLE, The Apex Predator made an appearance on WWE RAW, his first appearance on weekly television since the May 20th edition of SmackDown, expressing his unequivocal determination to take down every member belonging to The Bloodline faction.

The Viper is scheduled to appear on SmackDown tonight. This news has sparked excitement among many fans, who speculate that The Bloodline may face some trouble. The Viper has already delivered a warning to the heel group, and the Wiseman, Paul Heyman, could be his primary target on the night.

Orton could plausibly attribute a significant portion of the mistreatment he endured over a year ago to Heyman. Undoubtedly, Heyman orchestrated numerous strategies that ultimately resulted in Orton's beatdown at the hands of The Bloodline.

Considering Orton's intention to take down every member of The Bloodline, it could include Heyman as well. On tonight's episode, Heyman might find himself on the receiving end of an RKO. This sudden assault would undoubtedly send a clear message to the remaining members of the Samoan faction.

It is uncertain whether The Viper will set his sights on Paul Heyman during tonight's episode. At this point, it's just conjecture. Let's tune in to SmackDown to find out.

What else is planned for WWE SmackDown?

Randy Orton's return to the company was a resounding success, showcasing his exceptional popularity. The recent episode of RAW witnessed Dominik Mysterio encountering the sheer destructive force that is Orton. He mercilessly thrashed the NXT North American Champion, leaving no doubt about his formidable abilities.

As previously stated, Randy remains steadfast in his quest for vengeance against The Bloodline, and tonight's broadcast may be the beginning of his attempts.

The forthcoming episode will also include the return of Logan Paul, the defending United States champion. This will be his first appearance since defeating Rey Mysterio at the prestigious Crown Jewel 2023 Premium Live Event.

Tune in to SmackDown to find out what message Logan Paul has in store for the fans and who will be the first target of The Viper in an attempt to seek revenge.

