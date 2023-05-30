Former WWE champion to return after 90 days at Money in the Bank 2023?

Following a commercially acclaimed Night of Champions, WWE's caravan moves towards its next landmark, Money in the Bank 2023. The event will emanate live from the O2 Arena in London, England, on July 1.

Apart from the Money in the Bank Ladder Matches, the Premium Live Event could have several surprises in store for the fans. One such swerve could be the WWE return of Drew McIntyre.

As you may know, The Scottish Warrior has been on a hiatus following his triple-threat match for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39. McIntyre is reportedly off WWE programming due to creative issues. While this has put a question mark on his WWE future, recent reports have suggested that his potential return could be on the cards shortly.

Furthermore, the 37-year-old star was also featured in a video package following WWE Night of Champions. Hence, McIntyre's return seems imminent. Given WWE is hosting its upcoming Premium Live Event in the UK, the company could save Drew's comeback for the spectacle.

While WWE was previously advertising McIntyre for the event, he was removed from the show a few weeks ago. However, this may end up being a work.

The Scottish champion making his much-awaited return on his home turf at Money in the Bank would add that surprise element to the event and garner huge reactions from the crowd.

Drew McIntyre could turn heel upon his potential return at WWE Money in the Bank

While it will be interesting to see what the company has in store for Drew McIntyre if he returns at Money in the Bank, The Scottish Warrior could reportedly undergo a character change following his comeback.

Xero News reported earlier that WWE is planning a feud between Seth Rollins and a heel McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship. Hence, the odds of McIntyre embracing his dark sides to turn heel upon his return can't be ruled out.

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently shared his thoughts on The Scottish Warrior and if the Stamford-based company should turn him heel.

"There can only be one champion. So what, everybody else is irrelevant? As long as you're in a good storyline, plus here's the thing with Drew, and I think he's got all the goods to be a champion. I think they should've given him the championship when he was in England [Clash at the Castle], but I think now that Cody's there, I think they would give the belt to Cody, Lashley, Brock, or even Sami before they gave it to him. But he doesn't have to be a champion, you know. If he did turn heel, that would be massive because the best heels are the guys that were over as babyfaces." [0:59 - 1:30]

Do you want Drew McIntyre to return to Money in the Bank? Should he turn heel upon his potential comeback? Sound off in the comments section below.

