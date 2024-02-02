Former WWE champion to return to action after 267 days and attack Bayley on SmackDown tonight? Exploring the chances

Bayley has a massive task ahead on tonight's WWE SmackDown episode, where she is finally expected to share which champion she'll face at WrestleMania 40. She successfully overcame 29 other superstars at the Rumble, but has a difficult decision to make on the blue brand.

Bayley was crowned the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner after entering at No. 3 and lasting for over an hour in the match. She has been adamant about facing Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship even before the recently concluded premium live event, but she could change her mind on the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown.

Due to the recent tensions in Damage CTRL, many believe The Role Model is just swerving fans and will name IYO Sky as her opponent for WrestleMania 40. However, the group would also be aware of this and have a plan in mind. They could have Dakota Kai, who hasn't competed in the ring since May 12, 2023, due to a torn ACL, attack Bayley.

Many could assume that if the group betrays The Role Model tonight, Dakota could also get physical and help with the attack after she was spotted without her knee brace on RAW this week, but that is still unlikely.

Dakota shared that she genuinely forgot her brace on Monday, which means she is possibly still not cleared to get physical in the ring. Despite this, Dakota could yet be part of the speculated betrayal and instigate the other members to attack Bayley.

What was Damage CTRL's reaction after Bayley won the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble?

Damage CTRL added more gold to their ranks after The Kabuki Warriors won the Women's Tag Team Titles

Although tensions have been rife within the group over the past few weeks, a couple of its members took time out to express their support and congratulate The Role Model on her massive win.

IYO posted on Instagram that many surprises happened during the women's rumble, especially Bayley's win. The WWE Women's Champion added that the group would soon be more powerful. While Sky's approach was more cryptic, Dakota was clear about her feelings.

Dakota stated that she cried after Bayley won the Women's Royal Rumble. She said her teammate has continuously supported them and given her and IYO Sky plenty of opportunities. Kai was happy that The Role Model had finally got her flowers.

What else is scheduled for WWE SmackDown tonight?

Another Royal Rumble winner is set to appear on the February 2, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown - Cody Rhodes. Logan Paul and Roman Reigns are also scheduled to appear after massive wins at the Royal Rumble.

It remains to be seen what else is in store for the upcoming episode of SmackDown tonight.

