Former Champion to return at WWE Backlash 2023 and turn heel on Seth Rollins? Why it should happen

Seth Rollins is set to lock horns with Omos in a one-on-one contest at WWE Backlash 2023. However, things may not end too well for The Visionary at the premium live event, as he could succumb to a loss in the match after potential interference from Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Warrior has been off WWE programming for quite a while now. Apart from being pulled from the April 7th edition of the blue brand, the former WWE Champion missed the entire UK tour. While there have been murmurs of The Scottish Warrior failing to get on the same page as the Stamford-based company, a recent report may have squashed those rumors.

Xero News recently reported that the company is planning a Rollins vs. Heel McIntyre feud for the new World Heavyweight Championship. While there is still a cloud over The Scottish Warrior's potential return to WWE, it would not be a bad idea if the company had him return at WWE Backlash and turn heel.

Xero News @NewsXero Some Saturday News Bits



New Roman Merch with the 1000 Day Branding should be out shortly after NOC.



Roman vs AJ Styles is being Planned as the next Roman Feud.



Seth vs a Heel Drew being planned for WHC. Some Saturday News Bits New Roman Merch with the 1000 Day Branding should be out shortly after NOC.Roman vs AJ Styles is being Planned as the next Roman Feud.Seth vs a Heel Drew being planned for WHC.

While McIntyre recently hinted at a character change, nothing has been confirmed yet. Nonetheless, given his character is arguably becoming stale, the company turning him heel upon his return would indeed be a good idea.

McIntyre's heel turn at the event wouldn't only draw a lot of eyeballs but also plant the seeds of a blockbuster feud against The Architect. Moreover, this would add that surprise element to the premium live event. On top of that, Rollins' loss due to McIntyre's heel turn would hand Omos a major win.

What else is in store for WWE Backlash 2023?

WWE’s first premium live event post-WrestleMania 39, Backlash 2023, will air live from Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico, this Saturday. The company has announced seven matches for the premium live event so far.

While Rhea Ripley is scheduled to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Zelina Vega in a singles match, Bianca Belair will defend her RAW Women's Championship against IYO SKY.

Furthermore, Austin Theory vs. Bronson Reed vs. Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins vs. Omos, Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight, and Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens & Matt Riddle vs. The Bloodline are also scheduled for the event.

Are you excited about WWE Backlash 2023? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Could another wrestler patch things up with Triple H like CM Punk did? Details here. Check it out

Poll : 0 votes