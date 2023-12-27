Former WWE Champion to return for his first Royal Rumble in 6 years and eliminate Solo Sikoa? Exploring the possibility

John Cena suffered a loss at the hands of Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel 2023. This loss was rather astonishing for The Champ’s fans, but The Enforcer proved himself to be a worthy opponent.

It so happens that Cena can make a comeback in 2024 during the men’s Royal Rumble match. If he did, it would be his first Royal Rumble match in the last six years, and he’d likely not enter the match to win but to avenge himself against Solo Sikoa by eliminating the Bloodline member.

However, the likelihood of that happening is minimal, given John Cena’s schedule. He had put his Hollywood schedule on hold when he returned to WWE and revealed he would resume his schedule once the SAG-AFTRA strike was over.

It officially ended in November 2023, and The Champ has resumed his Hollywood career. Unfortunately, his schedule has always been too packed to provide space for WWE appearances and matches.

Nevertheless, he might be available for a one-off return during the men’s Royal Rumble match to get his revenge against The Enforcer!

WWE journalist voices his issue with Solo Sikoa's booking

Solo Sikoa has emerged as one of the bigger names on WWE's main roster. His overall gimmick of being the strong man who plays by his rules – but also by The Tribal Chief's rules – has been well-received by the WWE Universe.

However, Bill Apter believes that the Stamford-based promotion has dropped the ball on The Enforcer's booking in recent times.

"One thing that's bothering me about the whole Bloodline situation with Randy Orton, I've noticed that, you know, when they brought in Solo, he was like this undefeatable monster. And now, everybody's beating him up. LA Knight was beating him up.”

Recently, The Enforcer suffered a loss against AJ Styles after Roman Reigns interfered during the match. It will be interesting to see whether The Tribal Heir can regain his early dominance in the months ahead.