Former WWE Champion to return as a heel for the first time in over 3 years & win Money in the Bank briefcase? Speculating major swerve

This year's Money in the Bank will be memorable for the WWE Universe. With the event two weeks away, the excitement within is unmatched. However, if reports are to be believed, a development might take place which will shock fans around the world.

Reportedly, the WWE is planning a major swerve for Money in the Bank. With six participants being finalized in both the men's and women's match, one will reportedly lose their place, opening the slot for a massive return. If things pan out this way, the WWE Universe could see the return of a star.

The star in question is Drew McIntyre. Since WrestleMania 39, he has been absent from the WWE. While it was earlier reported that contractual issues kept The Scottish Warrior away from the ring, the latest reports suggest that WWE has a date for McIntyre's return.

Per reports, WWE is looking to have Drew McIntyre back during MITB 2023. So, if the swerve happens and a superstar loses their place in the men's ladder match, seeing The Scottish Warrior step up to the challenge won't be a surprise.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will defend their titles at Money in the Bank

While the Money in the Bank ladder match will be the center focus for the WWE Universe, fans will be treated to an epic tag team match. Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are set to defend their tag titles against Pretty Deadly.

This week on SmackDown, Pretty Deadly was involved in a tag team gauntlet match with six other teams. Entering the match last, Pretty Deadly faced The Brawling Brutes, who had eliminated five teams.

However, the Brawling Brutes could not carry the same momentum forward, and Pretty Deadly scored a win. With this, the tag team has secured a title shot against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Massive update on the main event for the upcoming premium live event

This year's Money in the Bank is not short of epic matches and immense talents. Whether it is the ladder match or singles competition, the card for the PLE is stacked. However, it is still unclear as to who will be the main event.

Per reports, Roman Reigns might be the guy. With Reigns' appearance at Money in the Bank being confirmed last month, reports suggest that The Tribal Chief could face Jimmy Uso.

While these are still rumors, a lot depends on how the story of The Bloodline develops. With Roman Reigns present at today's SmackDown, fans can expect to have a better picture.

