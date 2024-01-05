Former WWE champion to return with a new faction on SmackDown and declare for the Royal Rumble Match? Exploring the possibility

Factions have taken over WWE. SmackDown alone has or has recently had The Bloodline, Damage CTRL, Bobby Lashley's group, the Latino World Order, Santos Escobar's new stable, and The Brawling Brutes.

The blue brand seemingly has another faction on the horizon. Vignettes from the intimidating and borderline creepy Karrion Kross have been airing in recent weeks. In them, he teased a new alliance with Akam, Razar, and Paul Ellering, The Authors of Pain. This is in addition to his significant other, Scarlett.

A new stable seems to imply a new push for the former WWE NXT Champion. If that is indeed the case, the perfect place for Karrion could be in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. There's a chance this new faction will properly debut on SmackDown New Year's Evil, and Kross will enter himself into the bout.

It would certainly make sense for Karrion to want to be in the match. If he were to win the 30-man affair, he could go on to headline WrestleMania against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns or Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

Alternatively, this may not be the best approach. Karrion Kross is unlikely to win the match, so putting him in the bout just to lose could damage his push before it truly gets started. Due to that, he may not actually enter himself into the match.

Karrion Kross could grow his stable on WWE SmackDown

While Kross in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match is possible, if not a bit unlikely, an appearance of some kind is probable. In fact, he may either further explain the goals of his stable or even expand it.

The fact that Akam, Rezar, and Karrion could be part of the same faction is already a major threat to the WWE roster, especially for those on SmackDown. A talented female star like Scarlett and a legendary figure in pro wrestling such as Paul Ellering only make it all the more formidable. Adding to the stable could change the game.

One person who could potentially join the stable is Shotzi. While she's a babyface, Shotzi does have a crazy and borderline dark persona and look that would fit nicely within the group. Plus, she's real-life friends with Scarlett. The pair even hosted Halloween Havoc together.

NXT's Joe Gacy is a wild one who could also potentially join Kross' side. Additionally, Dexter Lumis, who has been absent for months now, could return as part of this new stable. Regardless, it could further expand immediately.