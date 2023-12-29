Former WWE Champion to return at Royal Rumble after 9 years and cost Roman Reigns his title? Checking the possibility

Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He has been on top and an unbeatable champion for over three years now, but he has a major challenge ahead of him. The Tribal Chief has to prepare himself for one of three opponents.

AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton are three of the top stars on Friday Night SmackDown and they all want a shot at Roman's gold. Soon they will compete in a Triple Threat Match at SmackDown: New Year's Revolution, and the winner will get an opportunity battle The Tribal Chief at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

While most fans do not expect the Head of the Table to lose his coveted prize at the show, a former WWE Champion could return to swerve fan expectations. The Rock could potentially appear, cost Roman his gold, and set a major WrestleMania match in motion in an unexpected manner.

Doing this would benefit WWE in a number of ways. First and foremost, the surprise would certainly be fun for fans. It could also elevate whichever star is involved in the match. Somebody like LA Knight walking into WrestleMania as a champion is an exciting prospect.

Beyond that, the reality is Roman Reigns vs. The Rock sells itself. The coveted titles do not need to be on the line for their match. The Rock setting up their bout by costing Roman his title is a good story they can move forward with.

Roman Reigns' challenger will be determined on WWE SmackDown: New Year's Revolution

As noted, Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles will battle in a Triple Threat Match to determine who will take on Roman Reigns. The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be on the line at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

The Triple Threat Match is scheduled to take place on a very special episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The show will be SmackDown: New Year's Revolution, one of three television specials to kickstart 2024 alongside NXT New Year's Evil and WWE Day 1.

The aforementioned Triple Threat Match is not the only big-time bout scheduled for the show. IYO SKY will defend her WWE Women's Championship against Mia Yim. Additionally, Santos Escobar will go one-on-one with Kevin Owens in the finals of the United States Championship Tournament.

The final match announced for the show will see Pretty Deadly's Kit Wilson and Elton Prince battle Butch and a mystery partner. It is not yet clear who Butch will choose to fight by his side, but he is looking to shut up the cocky British stars once and for all.

