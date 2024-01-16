Former WWE Champion to return at the Royal Rumble and eliminate Brock Lesnar 756 days after their last meeting? Exploring the possibility

The Royal Rumble could see the start of a new feud that showed some sparks two years ago. The Royal Rumble is all about surprises and returns, and we could see two major returns that could set up a huge feud heading into WrestleMania.

Since his SummerSlam 2023 match, which ended in a loss to Cody Rhodes, we haven't seen Brock Lesnar in the company. However, WWE CCO Triple H could book the former Universal Champion to make his return at the Royal Rumble.

Unfortunately, he may not win the Royal Rumble, as another WWE superstar could return and take revenge for what the Beast did to him a couple of years ago. Two years ago, at the WWE Day 1 PLE on January 1, 2022, Brock Lesnar was supposed to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Champion.

Due to The Tribal Chief suffering from COVID-19, the Beast was added to the WWE Championship match with four other superstars. Not only did the Beast win the championship, but he also won it by pinning the champion Big E.

This could see Big E returning to the Rumble and eliminating Lesar to finally get his revenge. This could be a huge rivalry that Triple H and Co. could start at the Royal Rumble.

What is Big E's condition ahead of the Royal Rumble?

In March 2022, Big E injured a crucial part of his neck in a match against Ridge Holland. The former WWE Champion fractured his C1 vertebrae and C6 vertebrae. Fortunately, he came out safe after successful surgery and has been recovering.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio a few months ago, Big E gave an update on his current health situation. The former WWE Champion claimed he feels 100%, but a return to the ring is not yet guaranteed.

"I wish I had more information for you. Right now, there's just really no timeline," Big E said. "I've been to a few different doctors who have looked over my scans and whatnot ... I don't have any issues right now. I feel great. I feel 100%, but I broke my C1 in two places. It's called a Jefferson fracture and because of the nature of the fracture, it just takes longer to heal. Initially, they told me three months, so I thought three months and I'll be back to wrestling, but things ended up being more complex."

We wish Big E a fast and full recovery and hope to see him in the ring soon.

