Former WWE Champion to return in a special match at WrestleMania 40? Exploring the likelihood

WWE WrestleMania 40 is just months away, and fans are already beginning to predict the stars and matches that could occur at the two-night affair. Several superstars also joined in by teasing what they'll do. One star that participated in the fun was Big E, and he has some interesting plans for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Big E was sidelined with a neck injury in 2022 after receiving a botched move from Ridge Holland. He has since received surgery, underwent therapy, and would attend events, whether for leisure or ones arranged by WWE. He recently reunited with his New Day groupmates and discussed a match he wanted to see at WrestleMania 40.

On this week's The Bump with The New Day, Big E stated that he and Xavier Woods discussed a potential "Meaty Men Invitational Match" for WrestleMania, wherein the company's giants will clash. However, it seems like E is not eyeing to compete in it.

The absent star stated that he would act like Ed McMahon, an American game show host, and go to the superstar's house to personally invite them to compete.

What is the latest update regarding Big E's health?

Big E became a WWE Champion in September 2021

Another reason why the former WWE Champion may not be in action anytime soon was because of his recent update regarding his in-ring future.

While speaking with TMZ Sports, E was asked about the progress of his neck injury after almost two years. Although it's much better than before, he wants to make smart and best decisions for his future. The superstar added that he doesn't have a timeline regarding a return.

"It's all together, the bone's connected to the other bone, so yeah that's a great thing," Big E said. "I just want to make a smart decision. I didn't start wrestling to end up in a wheelchair, so I just want to make sure I'm just making the best decision for myself. I don't have a timeline, unfortunately, but thank you for asking."

Which WWE star also has the same match idea as Big E?

From the looks of it, some of the company's giants truly enjoy facing each other. On a past appearance on Busted Open Radio, Bronson Reed shared that the company could have a "super heavyweight" division, much like 205 Live, as there are enough fans who would be interested in it.

It would be interesting to see if Big E will play any role in the upcoming premium live events, especially for WrestleMania 40.