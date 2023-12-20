Former WWE Champion to reunite with CM Punk to protest against The Judgment Day? Analyzing the possibility

CM Punk came across The Judgment Day two weeks ago on WWE RAW. The Straight Edge Superstar mocked the faction by asking them about Rhea Ripley. He also teased a potential match-up against Damian Priest.

Punk is no stranger to having the odds stacked against him. He dealt with the same situation when he took on The Shield 10 years ago. The question is: Will Punk get help from any member of the RAW roster against Priest and his group?

In storyline, The Second City Saint has few friends and far more enemies on the red brand due to his reputation outside the squared circle. That being said, he could get some help from former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston in case of a potential face-off against The Judgment Day.

CM Punk and Kofi Kingston go back a long way. Kingston is still one of Punk’s closest friends in the business. He was among the first to welcome his former tag team partner backstage after Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 went off the air.

However, Kingston seems more likely to tag with Jey Uso in the wake of the December 18, 2023, episode of WWE RAW. The New Day member was cornered by Imperium until Jey Uso arrived to clear the ring. Both men celebrated after Jey’s win over Ludwig Kaiser later on during the show.

Which member of The Judgment Day is giving CM Punk his WWE comeback match?

CM Punk hasn’t wrestled in a WWE ring in years. The former multi-time champion’s last in-ring performance for the promotion came at the 2014 Royal Rumble. Punk entered the match and number one, but ended up being eliminated by Corporate Kane.

He is set to make his in-ring comeback against Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day. Both men have known each other for a long time. Punk ruined Dominik’s sister Aalyah’s birthday during a segment on WWE SmackDown 13 years ago.

The match will go down at the WWE Live Holiday Tour in Madison Square Garden on December 26. Sportskeeda will have full results from the event for our fans as soon as they become available.