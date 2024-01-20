Former WWE Champion's ex-wife to return after 14 years at The Royal Rumble? Exploring potential scenario

The WWE Royal Rumble is now just over a week away and fans are already hotly anticipating who the surprises will be in the annual match.

The likes of AJ Lee, Naomi, Sonya Deville, and several other women are expected to be part of the Women's Royal Rumble, but one woman who hasn't been seen in a WWE ring in more than a decade is Taryn Terrell.

The ex-wife of current RAW Superstar Drew McIntyre was part of WWE for three years under the name Tiffany, before she was released back in 2010.

The former star wrestled for several companies including NWA and Impact over the past decade before announcing her retirement from the business at the end of 2022.

Retirement rarely ever sticks in wrestling and if the company were to ask her to make her return, she would be an interesting cameo in The Royal Rumble match.

There are a number of real-life couples set to be part of the WWE Royal Rumble

Taryn Terrell was married to Drew McIntyre from May 2010 until May 2011, she has since moved on to remarry and welcomed a daughter back in 2015.

While her return would mean rubbing shoulders with her ex-husband, there are a number of couples on RAW and SmackDown currently, who are expected to be part of The Royal Rumble. The likes of Bianca Belair and Montez Ford, Jimmy Uso and Naomi, if she makes her return, and even AJ Lee and CM Punk if the former Divas Champion returned next weekend.

Popular NXT couple Cora Jade and Bron Breakker could have both appeared in their respective Royal Rumble matches if Jade hadn't suffered an unfortunate injury recently. The NXT star tore her ACL and could be out for as long as a year.

Triple H is expected to bring back several well-known names as part of his first Royal Rumble where he has complete creative control and the WWE Universe is not expected to be disappointed.

Do you think there will be many surprises in the annual Royal Rumble? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

