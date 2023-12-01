Former WWE Champion to turn babyface and challenge Logan Paul on SmackDown? Looking at the chances

Logan Paul called out the former WWE United States Champion, Rey Mysterio, right after Paul defeated Dillon Danis in a Boxing match. However, when the Maverick challenged Rey, The Master of the 619 was in a brewing feud with Bobby Lashley.

Following Paul's challenge, Mysterio took him on at the Crown Jewel 2023 Premium Live Event and lost his United States Title to the Maverick. However, it is possible that The All Mighty might come looking for the lost opportunity.

Considering Logan Paul has gathered the attention he needed as a heel, Bobby Lashley can turn babyface before WWE books a high-profile heel vs. babyface match. In fact, WWE can book a match where Lashley turns babyface during the match and refuses to use any brass knuckles or other weapons to defeat the current United States Champion.

On the other hand, Lashley can remain as a heel and use every weapon and sinister method available at his disposal to defeat the Maverick. Lashley may believe that the United States Title match at Crown Jewel 2023 was supposed to be his, and Logan Paul swept in mid-way. As a result, he has come looking to challenge the current champion for what should have been rightfully his.

Logan Paul was warned by Triple H about an important championship rule

After securing the victory at the Crown Jewel 2023 Premium Live Event, Logan Paul was possibly taking the United States Title belt everywhere, and he uploaded photographs of him sleeping beside the belt as well.

During his appearance on Jake Paul's YouTube channel, the Maverick revealed that Triple H pulled him aside to relay an important rule about WWE belts, and he has not abided by it.

"Just because the WWE, they did say that I can’t f*** in the belt. When I won the belt, they said [laughs]. I swear, Triple H, he came up to me, he said, ‘Logan, congratulations on the belt. One thing we’ve been really cautious about here in the organization is making sure our athletes are not f***ing in their belts, so if you could just refrain from f***ing in your belt,’ and I gave him my word. Next thing you know, I’m c***ping cheeks in this f***ing 40-pound piece of metal. You gotta cut all of that out," Logan Paul said.

It so happens that there has been no news of whether WWE will penalize Paul for admitting to breaking an important rule. As of now, Logan Paul is yet to return to the squared circle for his next feud.

Do you think Bobby Lashley will engage in a feud with Logan Paul? Sound off in the comments section below!

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes