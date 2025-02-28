Former WWE Champion to turn heel after 12 years to win the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match? Exploring the possibility 

The WWE Universe is eagerly anticipating the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. All participants in the men’s match have a fair chance to win the contest. However, there's a possibility that CM Punk could win the PLE, but he might turn heel in the process.

The Second City Saint has not made any allies since his return to the company at the 2023 Survivor Series. However, he will be facing two of his greatest rivals in the Chamber, Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre. Additionally, CM Punk will target Logan Paul, who had eliminated him from the 2025 Royal Rumble Match.

Therefore, the former WWE Champion is already significantly targeted ahead of the March 1 event. There is a chance that his enemies could also unite to take him out before turning on each other. This could force The Straight Edge Superstar to resort to underhanded tactics and turn heel at the Rogers Center in Toronto.

The Second City Saint could resort to low blows, as there are no disqualifications in the Elimination Chamber. Additionally, he could steal Logan Paul’s brass knuckles and use them to launch a surprise attack. This would mark a heel turn for CM Punk after 12 long years.

Throwing a subtle hint about it, WWE recently uploaded a video of Punk’s WWE Championship match against The Rock at the 2013 Elimination Chamber. Interestingly, one of The Second City Saint’s heel turns began right after he attacked The Brahma Bull during the 1000th episode of RAW. While this is a significant possibility, all of this is all speculation so far.

CM Punk could also turn heel by attacking a two-time WWE Universal Champion

Although CM Punk will have enemies inside the chamber, he can also expect another enemy to give him company outside the Elimination Chamber - Roman Reigns. The OTC and The Straight Edge Superstar built a clear animosity in the weeks leading up to the Survivor Series.

The Head of the Table could show up at the Elimination Chamber to seek revenge on Seth Rollins for attacking him at the 2025 Royal Rumble. However, before The Tribal Chief walks out of the Chamber, CM Punk could take him out for interfering in the match.

This could add more fodder to the burning differences between Roman Reigns and The Voice of the Voiceless. Additionally, WWE could use this scenario to have the two wrestlers face off at WrestleMania 41 if it doesn’t want Punk to win the Elimination Chamber. It would be interesting to see what the future holds for the Second City Saint.

