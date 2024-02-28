Former WWE champion to turn heel after 2 years? Exploring potential hints following RAW

The WWE Universe could witness a heel turn soon. The WrestleMania 40 season is around and superstars are doing everything in their power to make it to The Show of Shows. Since Triple H took over the creative direction, a storm of superstars returned to the Stamford-based company. One of them was Candice LeRae.

Unfortunately, things have not gone her way since her return, in singles or tag team action. She has not won many matches or been a part of good feuds. There were times she did not even appear on shows or PLEs.

Following the latest episode of RAW, a disappointed Candice LeRae was seen talking to her partner, Indi Hartwell, backstage. In the Digital Exclusive video, fans can see that LeRae is not in the best of moods. She mentioned to Hartwell in quite an angry manner how they used to be champions at one point, and now they cannot even win a match.

At the end of the video, she claimed it was WrestleMania season, and they needed to start winning 'whatever it takes.' This could be a sign of Triple H giving a heel push to LeRae to try to provide her that big boost to bring her career back on track.

The only interesting thing to see is if LeRae will turn heel by attacking Hartwell or if the team itself will turn heel.

The Rock's immediate WWE schedule revealed

The Rock has had a few appearances on WWE TV since his massive face-off against Roman Reigns and eventually aligning with The Bloodline. The Brahma Bull is one of the busiest men in the world hence, appearing on every show could be difficult for him.

However, fans have recently learned about his upcoming schedule. The Rock will be present on the upcoming three editions of SmackDown, airing live on March 1, March 8, and March 15, 2024.

The Rock's return may have some massive surprises awaiting fans. However, The Great One still attracts crowds and is creating a huge buzz all around the world. His storyline with Roman Reigns may be confusing to a few, but this is what fans love about WWE. You never know what is going to happen next in the world of professional wrestling.

Are you excited about the upcoming episode of SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below!