Former WWE Champion to turn heel after 600 days and betray his faction? Exploring possible hint

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles returned from injury during the 2023 Draft. Since his arrival, he has failed to gain momentum because of some high-profile losses against Seth Rollins and Karrion Kross.

Styles is the leader of The O.C. at the moment, and the group has been trying to find their footing on the blue brand. Meanwhile, a drastic change in the former WWE Champion's character could help him reclaim his position at the top of the card.

The Phenomenal One is currently embroiled in a feud with Karrion Kross and Scarlett. He already beat Kross on the blue brand, but The Doom Walker continues to target the veteran. A recent fan theory suggested that feuding with the former NXT Champion has significantly changed his rivals in the past. Hence, Styles could meet the same fate upon the conclusion of his rivalry with Kross.

On his return, Scarlett placed the hourglass down, warning the Bloodline.



And we all know the Bloodline has had issues which led to Sami & Usos disbanding. Karrion Kross has not only caused change in the WWE superstars he has feuded with, but also with his presence.On his return, Scarlett placed the hourglass down, warning the Bloodline.And we all know the Bloodline has had issues which led to Sami & Usos disbanding. pic.twitter.com/UXrs0m6beK

Kross recently defeated Styles' teammate, Karl Anderson, with ease. At SummerSlam 2023, The Doom Walker played a major role in The Phenomenal One's elimination from the Slim Jim Battle Royal.

Styles and Karrion Kross are scheduled to face each other again on the August 11, 2023, episode of SmackDown. If the former WWE Champion suffers another defeat at the hands of Kross, he could undergo a significant character change on TV. Styles could betray The O.C., turning heel in the process after 600 days. The veteran has been a babyface since parting ways with Omos in December 2021.

AJ Styles has had a stellar run in WWE thus far

Styles made an immediate impact after arriving in the Stamford-based promotion during the 2016 Men's Royal Royal Rumble match. He quickly engaged in top-tier rivalries with John Cena, Roman Reigns, and Shane McMahon, helping him cement his position as one of World Wrestling Entertainment's most prominent talents.

Styles has a stacked resume in the Stamford-based company, capturing numerous titles, including the WWE and United States Championships. He also main-evented WrestleMania 36 Night One against The Undertaker, which was the latter's final bout.

It's been over four years since Styles last held the world championship, and a heel turn could allow him to capture the gold again.

