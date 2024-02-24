Former WWE champion to turn heel after 8 years and join The Bloodline? Exploring potential twist ahead of WrestleMania

The Bloodline has gotten even stronger this WrestleMania season, thanks to The Rock joining the group. The Great One returned to WWE to face Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows and turned heel when he didn't get his way.

However, the Anoa'i family group isn't only focused on the main event scene for 'Mania. Jimmy Uso went to RAW to pay a visit to his twin brother, Jey. He cost the uber-popular star his Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther before attacking him.

This has pretty much confirmed WWE's plans of pitting The Usos against each other at WrestleMania 40. Jimmy can use nefarious means to get the advantage in their feud, including wagging The Bloodline's success in front of his wife, Naomi. The former WWE champion was eliminated first in the women's Elimination Chamber Match today, which isn't ideal for her.

There isn't an obvious direction for the former SmackDown Women's Champion heading into The Show of Shows, which could prompt her to shift her attitude. Naomi can join forces with her husband and help him defeat Jey Uso at the event. This would ensure she's a part of the family stable, with The Rock leading the charge.

Following 'Mania, Naomi would then showcase her new villainous side in the women's division. A feud with Bayley over the WWE Women's Championship sounds like an exciting idea, with even more gold coming to The Bloodline.

The Bloodline could have a new leader after WrestleMania 40

We mentioned The Rock leading the charge. That is exactly what it feels like following his WWE return. However, it could be made official after WrestleMania 40. Roman Reigns will likely lose to Cody Rhodes, which would anger The Great One.

He could kick Reigns out of The Bloodline, kickstarting The Big Uce's babyface turn. It is an interesting direction and another twist, following a few new members joining in The Rock and potentially Naomi. This would ultimately lead to WrestleMania 41, where the two cousins finally clash.

What will happen next in this saga involving The Rock, Roman Reigns, and the rest of their family? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!