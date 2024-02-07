Former WWE Champion to turn heel ahead of WrestleMania 40 because of Cody Rhodes? Exploring the possibility 

Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania fate might be confirmed on Thursday, with WWE holding a press event for The Show of Shows. The Rock and Roman Reigns will both be present, potentially confirming their main event match.

However, following the fan support for The American Nightmare, there's a chance he will be inserted in the WWE Championship picture. Rhodes can still finish his story at WrestleMania 40. However, where does that leave Seth Rollins and the World Heavyweight Championship?

The Visionary has been trying to convince Cody Rhodes to challenge for his title at The Show of Shows, so far to no avail. Rollins would be pretty disappointed if his former rival chooses to go after Roman Reigns instead, leaving him without a clear direction for WrestleMania.

Perhaps, this can trigger a breakdown, effectively turning Seth Rollins heel. He could blast Cody's decision on RAW while slowly descending into madness over being "rejected." Drew McIntyre is an obvious contender for the World Heavyweight Title, but a heel Rollins would need a babyface challenger, too.

This is where Sami Zayn comes into the picture, leading to a triple-threat match at WrestleMania 40. He can try to reason with The Visionary, only to be brutally attacked. Ultimately, Zayn would overcome the odds to defeat Rollins and McIntyre to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

Meanwhile, Seth Rollins could have a compelling post-WrestleMania arc and challenge Cody Rhodes for his new title.

Cody Rhodes' latest tweet has left fans with hope

The American Nightmare took to Twitter during RAW to acknowledge the incredible support he's received. Rhodes thanked the WWE Universe for their passion and urged everyone to trust him. That might indicate he will indeed dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

While it isn't known how it will happen with The Rock in the picture, Cody Rhodes does have a good chance of finishing the story this April. This, in turn, increases the possibility of Seth Rollins turning heel in a rage.

How do you see the world title scene at WrestleMania 40 playing out? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

