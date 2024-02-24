Former WWE champions to return after 3 years at Elimination Chamber? The truth behind viral photo

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 is underway at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. It will be the last premium live event before WrestleMania XL in April. There is a lot of hype heading into the show as it will determine what the match card for The Show of Shows will look like.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will probably have some surprises up his sleeve for Elimination Chamber: Perth. It is possible that The Game could bring back The IIconics to WWE tonight, which would definitely draw a huge reaction from the Australian crowd.

So far, the only Australian talent booked for the Elimination Chamber 2024 Premium Live Event is Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. The Stamford-based promotion has acknowledged Nia Jax's Australian descent, who will challenge The Eradicator for her title tonight.

Peyton Royce and Billie Kay have not appeared on WWE programming in three years. They were released by the Stamford-based promotion on April 15, 2021, just a few days after WrestleMania 37.

The former Women's Tag Team Champions revealed last year that WWE approached them for a return at the 2022 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, but they were not ready for it at that time.

A lot of time has passed since then, so the duo might agree to return to the Stamford-based company now. The WWE Universe is already speculating that Triple H could bring them back tonight as photos of them from the time the promotion held Super Show-Down at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2018 have resurfaced online.

These photos of The IIconics, however, which went viral, are six years old, so the duo's return at the Elimination Chamber: Perth is not confirmed.

Peyton Royce is currently pregnant with her second child, while Billie Kay gave birth to her first child last December.

