Former WWE faction to return after finally reuniting after 217 days? Exploring the chances

WWE, over the years, has hosted some of the best factions in the world. While some factions stick together and achieve plenty of success, other factions are simply broken apart until they reunite within the company or outside on the Independent scene.

One such faction, which recently reunited on the Indies, could soon be on their way to the Stamford-based promotion. The faction in question is Jinder Mahal and the Singh Brothers. Back when Mahal was the world champion, the Singh Brothers played a crucial part in helping him stay that way.

However, their faction broke in 2019, and as of today, all three superstars are not with WWE. While they reunited last year at GCW, the Singh Brothers, now known as The Bollywooz Boyz, uploaded a post on Instagram in which they mentioned their reunion with Jinder Mahal after 217 days in a promotion in Australia.

This reunion could indicate that the faction might once again be called up. Recently, WWE President Nick Khan announced that the Stamford-based promotion was targeting a PLE event in India in the near future. If this PLE event comes to life, the company will need Indian/Indian-origin wrestlers on the card.

This is where Mahal and The Bollywooz Boyz could come into play. It will be interesting to see if Mahal and The Bollywooz Boyz are called back to the promotion, creatively led by Triple H in the coming weeks and months.

What did WWE President Nick Khan say about hosting a PLE in India?

It's no secret that WWE has been taking its product across the globe. In recent times, the promotion has hosted many premium live events in Europe, and these events have received a great response from the crowd. It seems like they are now targeting the Indian market.

When the company's President, Nick Khan, was promoting WWE's move to Netflix in India, Hindustan Times asked him about a potential PLE in the Indian subcontinent. Khan gave an answer Indian fans would love. He said:

"That's the goal, and we're penciling out 2026 and 2027 now. In one of our first meetings with Netflix after the deal was signed. Without asking, Netflix handed us a list of their priority countries. At the top of that list was India. And knowing that the race would come into play on April 1 in India, if it's important to Netflix, assume it's important to us. India has always been important to us. So we're penciling it out now, and let's wait and see."

The promotion previously hosted the Superstar Spectacle event in India in 2023. This event was a RAW house show and featured superstars like John Cena, Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn in action.

