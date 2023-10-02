Former WWE star to make in-ring return after 978 days at Fastlane? Clue you may have missed

WWE Fastlane is rapidly approaching. The big show is set to air on October 7th, 2023, live from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The event is expected to draw a sellout crowd.

Four matches have been announced so far, including a big-time six-man tag team collision. Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins are set to unite against three members of the Latino World Order.

Interestingly, the LWO haven't yet revealed which members will compete at the show. Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, and even Zelina Vega are all featured in the promotional material.

Rey and Santos seem likely, but the third member of the team could be the surprise in-ring return of Carlito, after 978 days since his last match in the promotion.

While the cool superstar was last seen making a special appearance at Backlash in Puerto Rico, his last time wrestling in WWE came at the 2021 Royal Rumble and on RAW the night after.

Carlito has been rumored to have re-signed with the sports entertainment juggernaut for months now. Reports indicated that he could have returned in the summer, but he is yet to officially appear. Fastlane could be the perfect time and place for the former Intercontinental Champion to make an immediate impact.

The WWE Fastlane card is beginning to fill out

It will certainly be interesting to see who faces Bobby Lasley and The Street Profits at Fastlane this Saturday, but there are several other big-time matches set for Indianapolis.

Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura are set to have a rematch from their bout at WWE Payback. This time, however, the two stars will clash in a Last Man Standing Match. The World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line.

Another title bout announced for the show will see IYO SKY in action. The Genius Of The Sky will defend her coveted WWE Women's Championship against Asuka and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat Match.

The final bout announced for Fastlane so far will see LA Knight and John Cena team up. The pair will battle The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso, somebody who's status in the faction is still very much up in the air.

Naturally, a few other bouts will most likely be added to the card. This could include Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Gunther, or even a tag team bout featuring Finn Balor and Damian Priest. For now, however, the card remains set at just four matches.

