Former WWE star must come out of retirement to assist Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 

Cody Rhodes is all set to participate in WrestleMania 40 with the motive to 'Finish his Story' by winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns. Meanwhile, before this epic rematch, Rhodes will be engaged in a high-profile tag team showdown on Night One of WrestleMania 40.

In his battle against the Samoan faction, Seth Rollins and Jey Uso have already aligned themselves with Cody but there are also considerable reasons why Brandi Rhodes must come out of her retirement to aid her husband at Mania 40.

Brandi Rhodes is visibly angry from The Bloodline's actions on Cody Rhodes

Despite having no physical presence on television, Brandi Rhodes is actively engaged in the rivalry between the American Nightmare and The Bloodline. The wife of Cody has openly shown her anger in the different instances that have happened between her husband and The Bloodline.

Even she took shots at the Final Boss by stating that if she comes to the standard of The Rock she can also be pretty amazing as she only needs a belt in her hand for the beatdown. So with this visible anger from the missus, her involvement in the WrestleMania match will indeed make perfect sense.

Moreover. the American Nightmare has also recently teased the presence of Brandi Rhodes at Mania which also heightens the chances of her assisting the American Nightmare against the Bloodline.

For those unaware, Brandi disclosed her being a full-time mother to Liberty and her health and wellness business as the reasons for ending her career in the squared circle.

To protect Cody Rhodes' mother from the Rock

The storyline between Rhodes and The Bloodline is not only limited to the American Nightmare, but the People's Champions has already extended this to the mother of Rhodes. Since the initiation of the feud, the Final Boss has brought up Rhodes' mother on various occasions by referring to her as "Mama Rhodes" on television. In addition, Cody Rhodes has also confirmed the presence of his mother in the biggest match of his WWE career.

Even the People's Champion has also made a disturbing promise to Mama Rhodes for WrestleMania which eventually increases the chances that the Great One might go too far. So to protect Mama Rhodes from The Bloodline, Brandi Rhodes seems to be the perfect option and she already has enough reasons to interfere in this whole ongoing storyline.

To rejuvenate her in-ring career for a brief run

A return of Brandi Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 will not only allow the company to add more family drama to the rivalry between Cody Rhodes and The Bloodline but will also serve as the window to rejuvenate the in-ring career of Brandi Rhodes.

Involvement in the Rhodes and Bloodline Saga at the Showcase of the Immortals is the biggest way possible through which the Stamford-based promotion can put Brandi over for her potential comeback.

Not only this, but Brandi also had a great heated history with the newly debuted Jade Cargill. So if she comes out of retirement at WrestleMania 40 then in the forthcoming months, WWE might put her in a brief feud against Jade Cargill, given their AEW history.

