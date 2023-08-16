Former WWE star, who was released in 2020, confirms she might say yes to a return offer

WWE is now in a new era, but things were scarily different a few years ago when mass releases were common, especially during the pandemic era. Amongst the many released talents was Deonna Purrazzo, who recently admitted she would say yes to a comeback offer from the company.

Purrazzo appeared as an extra in WWE for a few years before officially signing a contract in 2018 and beginning her run in NXT. Deonna's time in the developmental brand, however, wasn't memorable as she didn't wrestle much and was eventually ousted in April 2020.

Since leaving WWE, the 29-year-old has established herself as one of the best female wrestlers in the world with her contributions to the impressive IMPACT Wrestling women's division. During an appearance on Cultaholic's Desert Island Graps, Deonna Purrazzo shared her honest feelings about a potential return:

"I don't wanna say no (about a return), and I want to say yes, but I also think that it's kind of the circumstance of it. I think I'm in a place where I've done a lot of partial rehabilitation to my career in the last three years." h/t POST Wrestling

The three-time IMPACT Knockouts Champion stated that being in World Wrestling Entertainment was a lifelong dream, and while her goals have changed in recent years, working in the company currently led by Triple H was still an attractive proposition for her.

Purrazzo further explained that she would "want to hold onto" the chance of performing in WWE again and wanted to prove that she'd learned from her past mistakes.

"My dream was to become a WWE superstar, and my dream has evolved many times over during my career, but I think at the end of the day, it's like, that's something I'm gonna want to hold onto and say yes to. But I need to learn from my mistakes and do it differently if I was going to."

Deonna Purrazzo delves deeper into her stint in WWE

While she did get opportunities to showcase her skills on TV, rumors suggest that NXT officials didn't believe Deonna Purrazzo was ready to be on television, contributing to their decision to release her.

Purrazzo admitted that she wasn't talked about in the best of ways internally in pro wrestling, and she has, thankfully, changed opinions through her work over the past three years.

Purrazzo has been one of IMPACT Wrestling's top stars and has done more than enough to rehabilitate her career, with an AEW match also on her resume. Deonna added that she grew up watching WWE, and irrespective of how her first outing was in the company, she might be unable to resist having another go:

"I've been able to turn the tide of what people say about me in the conversations I'm in and submit my place in history, and unfortunately, my first time in NXT did a lot of damage to that. So, I think for me, it's more about being cautious about maybe the situation I would be put in or something like that, but I don't wanna take it off the table because it is WWE, and as a kid, I didn't know any other wrestling.

