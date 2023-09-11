Former WWE star to return after 45 months and set up a WrestleMania match against Becky Lynch? Exploring the possibility

WWE WrestleMania season isn't too far off in the distance. Most believe that the "Road To WrestleMania" begins in January, meaning build to the biggest wrestling show of the year is rapidly approaching. One match that many believe will likely take place at the big show is Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley.

They are two of the most protected, successful, popular, and talented stars in the history of the company, especially in the women's division. As a result, a bout between them makes sense.

Still, some believe The Eradicator could do something else at The Show Of Shows. She could end up competing against her friend-turned-foe Liv Morgan or even clash with Bianca Belair. This could leave Becky without a bout, at least in theory. Instead, however, she could wrestle former WWE star Deonna Purrazzo.

While Deonna isn't currently in WWE, that could possibly change in the coming months. According to a report from Fightful Select, Impact Wrestling's Deonna Purrazzo's contract is expiring shortly.

Deonna becoming a free agent in a few months doesn't guarantee that she will join WWE, however, there's certainly a chance that it could happen. She worked for the promotion from 2018 to 2020 before falling victim to the pandemic-related budget cuts that April.

Being let go has likely fueled Deonna to achieve even greater success post-WWE. At the same time, she may want to right that perceived wrong by returning to the company and succeeding. A bout with Becky Lynch at WrestleMania is certainly a success by any standard of measurement.

Becky Lynch will compete on WWE NXT this week

Before looking ahead to WrestleMania, Becky Lynch has a major challenge ahead of her this week. The Man is set to return to WWE NXT for the first time in a long time, and she'll be in the main event.

Big Time Becks is set to go one-on-one with the reigning NXT Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton. Not only will the two clash, but Tiffany's coveted title will be on the line. This is big, as Becky has never held this specific championship throughout her illustrious career.

In fact, that interesting factoid is what led to the bout taking place. Tiffany noted that she was going to be bigger and better than various NXT Women's Champions of the past. She listed Becky's name, which led to many trying to correct her.

After that, Stratton "apologized" and put down The Man. They even had a verbal confrontation at Payback. Ultimately, that all led to Becky showing up on-screen last week to announce the big-time bout.

While it can be fun to fantasy book The Man for WrestleMania, she may very well be NXT Champion come The Show Of Shows. Can the former RAW Women's Champion defeat the athletic Tiffany Stratton? Fans will need to wait until NXT to find out.