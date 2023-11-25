Former WWE star to return after 558+ days and replace Bayley in Damage CTRL? Exploring the possibility 

Damage CTRL is currently one of the top factions in WWE. While the stable has been effective since first debuting at SummerSlam 2022, recent addition of Kairi Sane and Asuka has made the faction seemingly unstoppable.

Many believe that the one thing preventing Damage CTRL from being the greatest faction in women's wrestling history will be the impending turn on Bayley. The Role Model is clearly disliked by her peers and a massive swerve where she is booted from the group seems all but guaranteed.

While many suspect that Dakota Kai, Asuka, IYO SKY, or even Kairi Sane could become the new leader of Damage CTRL, there could be someone else who fills the role instead. Mercedes Mone could return to WWE after 558+ days to replace Bayley as the group's leader.

Mercedes Mone, (fka Sasha Banks), walked out of WWE on the May 16th, 2022 edition of Monday Night RAW alongside Naomi. In the time since then, Mone has traveled to Japan and became one of the top female stars in the region.

There's a chance that she could return to World Wrestling Entertainment and lead Damage CTRL. Banks has worked with Kairi on numerous occasions and has an affection for the Japanese culture. Beyond that, Bayley and Sasha were feuding the last time they were linked in WWE. The Boss replacing The Role Model just makes sense.

Bayley will be in a major match at WWE Survivor Series WarGames

While it remains to be seen whether Sasha Banks will ever return to WWE again, Bayley has more immediate concerns to address. She will be in action at Survivor Series WarGames, which will take place later tonight in Chicago.

Not only will The Role Model be in action at the PLE, but she will also take part in one of the bigger matches on the card. She will team up with Kairi Sane, IYO SKY, and Asuka. Collectively, the four Damage CTRL members will battle Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Shotzi, and Bianca Belair.

The two teams will be clashing inside the show's namesake gimmick match, WarGames. The brutal cage surrounding two rings will see the eight stars have a physical and intense fight to determine the better squad.

Given the aforementioned tension within Damage CTRL, which is thanks to Bayley's behavior both past and present, the outcome of this bout could be extremely important. If Bayley loses or somehow costs her team the victory, her future in the very stable she created could be in jeopardy.

