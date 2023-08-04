Former WWE star's SmackDown return to create major upheaval ahead of SummerSlam? Analyzing the possibility

WWE will present the SmackDown before SummerSlam live from Dayton, OH, tonight. The show will feature appearances from Jey Uso, LA Knight, Charlotte Flair, and more. It is possible a former WWE star could show up on the blue brand as well.

The person in question is none other than Rikishi. The WWE Hall of Famer could appear on SmackDown before SummerSlam for a segment with his son. The potential involvement could create a major upheaval in The Bloodline storyline just one day before The Biggest Party of the Summer.

WWE has thus far only referenced Rikishi in promos on SmackDown. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion was referenced by Paul Heyman during his promo with Jey Uso two weeks ago on the blue brand.

Riksihi was supposed to be a part of the planned Roman Reigns’ acknowledgment ceremony on RAW is XXX alongside The Wild Samoans (Afa and Sika). The segment was replaced with the Trial of Sami Zayn because the trio couldn’t make the trip to RAW.

It remains to be seen if Rikishi will show up tonight on SmackDown to motivate his son ahead of his big battle. Jey Uso will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and his tribal chiefdom this Saturday at SummerSlam.

Rikishi teased involvement in Bloodline storyline ahead of SummerSlam

Veteran journalist Bill Apter interviewed Rikishi for Sportskeeda WrestleBinge a couple of weeks ago. The Hall of Famer was asked directly if he’d be involved in The Bloodline storyline. Here’s what he had to say:

“I would have to go silent on that one.”

Rikishi also spoke about Zilla Fatu’s venture into the world of pro wrestling. For those unaware, Umaga’s son was trained by this WWE Hall of Famer. He recently made his in-ring debut against Jonny Lyons.

We’ll have to wait to see if Fatu ends up joining WWE somewhere down the line.

