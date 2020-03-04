Former WWE Superstar confirmed to make an in-ring return

Gene Snitsky.

Remember Gene Snitsky? The Braun Strowman doppelganger from the 2000s? Of course, you do.

The former WWE Superstar has been announced to make his in-ring return for Retro Championship Wrestling, a new promotion started by Tommy Fierro.

Snitsky will wrestle at the promotion's show, which is set to take place at Totowa PAL in Totowa, New Jersey on April 24th. He is scheduled for a singles match against The Samoan Savage LA Smooth.

Also set to appear at the show is WWE Hall of Famer Tito Santana, who will assume his role as the commissioner of the promotion.

The event will also have a big Retro Rumble match to determine the first Retro Wrestling Champion.

Snitsky had announced his plans to retire from in-ring action back in June 2018 but the 50-year-old veteran worked a match in May 2019 for East Coast Professional Wrestling (ECPW).

Snitsky was a part of the WWE from 2003 until his release in 2008 and he was pushed in various infamous angles during his time in the company.

He was involved in Edge and Lita's storyline with Kane but his WWE career sadly never really took off. The company attempted to repackage him as a monster heel during the dying stages of his run, however, it failed and he eventually requested his release in December 2008.

In addition to Snitsky, many other wrestlers have been announced to appear at the RCW show, some of which include Shockwave The Robot, Lance Anoa'i, Crowbar, Danny Inferno, and Rhett Titus.