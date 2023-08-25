Former WWE Superstar must return and unmask tonight on SmackDown to pay tribute to Bray Wyatt

The wrestling world is still processing the news that WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt has passed away, but SmackDown tonight is expected to pay tribute to the life and career of the former Champion.

There are rumors that the show is expected to be a tribute, and all plans for the penultimate episode ahead of Payback have been scrapped. The night could include several tributes from WWE Superstars in the same way the company said goodbye to Eddie Guerrero in November 2005.

One thing that many fans online have pushed for is for Uncle Howdy to be finally revealed this week and Bo Dallas to take center stage. There have been rumors that he is back in WWE and has been the man behind the mask for several months, but the storyline never saw him unmasked.

Expand Tweet

It's unclear if that storyline will ever be finished or if Dallas wants to continue what his brother started as a tribute to him, but tonight will be where fans will find out as the universe gathers to say goodbye to one of the best.

Bray Wyatt was absent from WWE since February

The Eater of Worlds was still part of a storyline with Uncle Howdy when he was sidelined from WWE with an illness back in February.

This later forced his match at WrestleMania with Bobby Lashley to be scrapped, and he has been away from the company since, with sparse updates on his potential return.

Recent updates claimed that Wyatt was getting close to returning, and many fans believed it would have been at SummerSlam earlier this month to continue his feud with Roman Reigns, but it wasn't to be.

Everyone at Sportskeeda offers their condolences to the family of Bray Wyatt and his fans all over the world.

Could this current star become Randy Orton's manager soon?