Former WWE Superstar to return after 2 years to dethrone IYO SKY? Exploring the possibility

SummerSlam 2023 saw Asuka put her WWE Women's Championship on the line against Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair in a triple-threat match. During the closing moments of the showdown, The EST pinned The Empress to become the new champion.

Following that, IYO SKY, accompanied by Bayley, made her way to the ring to cash in her Money in the Bank on the newly crowned champion. The Genius of the Sky delivered a devastating moonsault to defeat Belair and become the new Women's Champion.

While it will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for IYO SKY following her massive win at SummerSlam, a returning star could target the new champion.

The superstar in question here is none other than Kairi Sane. For those unaware, recent reports have suggested that the Stamford-based promotion has re-signed the former Women's Tag Team Champion, and Kairi could soon return to her former stomping grounds. She left the company in December 2021 after her contract expired.

If true, the 34-year-old star could target IYO SKY following her comeback. Given she worked together with Asuka as The Kabuki Warriors, Kairi could dethrone SKY to avenge her friend's loss.

Given how strong the creative team often books a returning superstar, Kairi Sane winning the WWE Women's Championship would not come as a surprise.

IYO SKY thanked fans after winning the WWE Women's Championship

As mentioned earlier, IYO SKY made history by winning the Women's Champion at SummerSlam. Following her first singles title win at the show, she took to social media to thank her fans.

In a heartfelt message, SKY wrote:

"Wanting to become “the best in the world,” she threw away the “best in Japan” position she had at the time and flew to America. I crossed the sea thinking that I was mentally and physically stronger than anyone else, but the wall in the world was so high that I was knocked down in an instant by such arrogance. I tried to say [or rather, said], "I can't do it anymore," but each time, I remembered the faces of everyone who cheered me on and managed to endure it. I cling desperately and build up little by little in a foreign land."

In the same post, SKY added:

"I finally reached number one in the world today. “Being number one in the world” was my dream, but it is definitely thanks to everyone that I was able to make it come true. Everyone in Japan, everyone in America, everyone in the world, thank you so much." (via Google Translate)

Given her recent progress on the main roster, SKY deserved this win. It will be interesting to see how her first singles title run on the main roster pans out in the coming days.

Do you want Kairi Sane vs. IYO SKY to happen in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here