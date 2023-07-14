Former WWE Superstar to return after 5 years and steal Rhea Ripley from Dominik Mysterio? Exploring the chances

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio seem inseparable on WWE television at the moment. Not even The Judgment Day's recent tension could keep them apart, but could a split happen in the near future?

Considering Mami and Dirty Dom's prominence on RAW, it's only natural that current and former WWE Superstars would like to work with them. Among those names is James Ellsworth, who has expressed his interest in fighting Mysterio over the affections of Ripley.

"I mean, obviously, like, I'd love to fight with Dominik over Rhea Ripley. Like, that would be a cool little thing," he said on the Hitting The Turnbuckle podcast.

Ellsworth last appeared in WWE in 2018, when he helped Carmella win her feud against Asuka. He has a history of invading the women's division, so a potential return and feud with Dominik Mysterio isn't impossible.

However, there's probably no chance that James Ellsworth comes out on top and steals Mami from Dirty Dom. If he ever returns for such a feud, expect it to end with Ripley brutally destroying him, potentially in an inter-gender match.

Dominik Mysterio's reaction to a fan sign insulting Rhea Ripley at a WWE Live Event

Dominik Mysterio's strong relationship with Ripley has taken the WWE Universe by storm, with the second-generation star recently coming across an insulting sign towards his on-screen partner.

During a WWE Live Event earlier this year, a young fan wearing a Rey Mysterio mask showed off his sign, saying, "Dia-Rhea Ripley." Dirty Dom snatched it from the fan and tore it to pieces.

Check out the clip below:

Patrick The Heel @patricktheheel



That kid didn’t stand a chance The Sign? The Rey Mysterio Mask?That kid didn’t stand a chance

Dominik Mysterio could join The Eradicator as a champion next week as he challenges Wes Lee for the NXT North American Title. It remains to be seen if he will win and temporarily move to the developmental brand.

Meanwhile, the Women's World Champion looks set to defend her belt against Raquel Rodriguez at SummerSlam.

Will Rhea Ripley lose her title any time soon? Comment below with your predictions!

