Former WWE Superstar to return after 590 days to win Money in the Bank briefcase? Speculating massive twist

WWE's Money in the Bank is bound to be a massive event for the company. From the return of Logan Paul to exciting matchups, the card has everything a fan can ask for. However, as usual, that's not all. There is more to all this excitement.

If reports are to be believed, WWE is planning a massive change leading up to MITB. The report states that one of the superstars in the Money in the Bank ladder match might lose their spot next week, which will lead to an open slot in the competition. This scenario might very well call for a return.

While many have their own theories as to who will return, it could very well be former superstar John Morrison. After 590 days away from WWE, it would make sense for Morrison to come back and win the contract. After all, in recent times, the company has also seen the return of veterans like Carlito and Shelton Benjamin.

Despite being mere speculation for now, watching John Morrison return to action would be nostalgic for every wrestling fan. After all, Morrison has provided fans with plenty of iconic moments over the years.

John Morrison spoke about a possible return to WWE sometime ago

As mentioned above, 2023 has seen many WWE legends return to the ring. From the likes of Carlito to Trish Stratus, legends have not only returned, but they also seem to have found their footing. This naturally has tempted a lot of other former superstars to make a comeback.

However, that was not the case for John Morrison in March 2023. Speaking about a possible return, Morrison mentioned he did not have WWE on his mind. But he also did not rule out the possibility and spoke about his dream matches in wrestling. Morrison said:

"When I left, it would be the first time. It was never a goal to go back; it was in my head that I would go back one day. It's not really in my head anymore that I need to be back in WWE. If like for it to happen for some reason, sure, maybe. The chance to have this handful of dream matches that I haven't had yet. Who knows? [Kenny] Omega, [Jon] Moxley, [Kota] Ibushi, people like that."

John Morrison competed in a boxing match earlier this year

This year, John Morrison joined the likes of Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and Batista in trying his hand at professional fighting. While the aforementioned three competed in the sport of MMA, Morrison decided to test the world of boxing.

On April 15th, 2023, Morrison took on YouTuber Harley Morenstein in a boxing match in Florida. This outing proved to be a happy memory for Morrison, who secured a comfortable victory via TKO.

The 43-year-old's victory was talked about by fans and wrestlers. His performance in the ring left many happy, and many since then have been excited to see what the future holds for John Morrison.

