Former WWE Superstar to return after 6 years in the Royal Rumble Match? Exploring the possibility

The 2024 WWE Royal Rumble is set to air tonight live from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Tens of thousands of fans will be in attendance, with all eyes specifically on the two Royal Rumble Matches.

The Women's Royal Rumble Match is particularly mysterious, as the majority of the 30 women involved in the bout have not been named. Some fans speculate big surprises could be in store. One of the most anticipated potential returns is AJ Lee since her real-life husband, CM Punk, returned to the Stamford-based company in November 2023.

While it remains to be seen whether or not AJ Lee returns to WWE, a different former superstar heavily linked to Lee could appear instead. Former Divas Champion and NXT Superstar Kaitlyn could potentially return to the Stamford-based company for the first time in six years during the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Kaitlyn was a full-time roster member for several years in the early 2010s, but she eventually left WWE in 2014. She returned to the Stamford-based promotion for two matches as part of the 2018 Mae Young Classic tournament, ultimately losing to Mia Yim.

A former champion returning is always possible in a Royal Rumble Match. Given how the talented performer keeps herself in tremendous shape, a surprise comeback could be easier for her than for others. Of course, this angle is speculative, and we will find out later tonight if it actually happens.

Several WWE Superstars have been confirmed for the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match

Prior to Friday night, just five female performers were officially confirmed to be part of the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Nia Jax, Ivy Nile, Bianca Belair, Bayley, and Becky Lynch all made it clear that they will be part of the 30-woman bout.

In an exclusive video released by WWE on social media and YouTube, four other names have been confirmed for the bout. Zelina Vega, Shotzi, and Mia Yim, three of SmackDown's top stars, all drew numbers in front of Nick Aldis and NXT General Manager Ava.

They were not alone, however, as The Unholy Union's Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn arrived to draw their numbers as well. Interestingly, after Alba drew her spot for the 30-woman bout, Isla was then told she would not be part of the match. Needless to say, Dawn was absolutely livid over being left out.

Maxxine Dupri's status for the match is not totally clear. She was involved in a training video alongside Otis, Chad Gable, and Akira Tozawa. The Alpha Academy prepped for the match, but WWE is yet to officially list their names as match participants. Thankfully, fans won't have long to wait to find out if they are in or not.

