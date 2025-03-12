Former WWE Tag Team Champions to break up and cost Gunther his title at WrestleMania 41? Possible scenario explored

  • home icon
By Yiannis Bouranis
Modified Mar 12, 2025 02:42 GMT
The World Heavyweight Champion Gunther (Photo credit: WWE.com)
The World Heavyweight Champion Gunther (Photo credit: WWE.com)

Gunther continues his feud with Jey Uso ahead of their match for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. The Yeet Master has momentum after winning the 2025 Royal Rumble, but the Ring General is confident he will beat his opponent and retain the title.

Gunther is undefeated against Jey Uso in singles (3-0) and beat him in a title match at Saturday Night's main event on January 25. However, Jey may not be Gunther's only opponent at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Lately, A-Town Down Under (Grayson Waller and Austin Theory) has started a feud with Jey Uso. On Monday on RAW, the Yeet Master defeated Grayson Waller but was assaulted by both Waller and Austin Theory afterward.

As the feud continues, Gunther could also become part of this rivalry at WrestleMania 41. The duo could show up at the Showcase of the Immortals and try to cost the Yeet Master his title shot.

They could break up and turn on one another if they fail to distract him, starting a fight at ringside. The reigning World Heavyweight Champion could be distracted by that, and Jey Uso could capitalize on and dethrone him, becoming World Champion for the first time in his career.

Gunther sends a message to Jey Uso ahead of WrestleMania 41 blockbuster match

The Ring General is determined to retain his title and is confident that he will dominate Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41.

The Ring General sent a message to the Yeet Master in a RAW Exclusive and promised to destroy the 2025 Royal Rumble winner.

“40 days ‘til WrestleMania. I’m gonna hurt you. I’m gonna make you suffer. I’m gonna do everything in my power to give you a reason not to show up at WrestleMania. But we just learned, you’re resilient. So when you walk into Las Vegas, it’s not gonna be the highlight of a sad twenty-year, play the second fiddle career. It’s gonna be the mercy killing of the Jey Uso experiment. Four letters, one word. Hell," he said. [H/T PW Mania]

With WrestleMania 41 fast approaching, how Jey Uso will respond to this message next Monday on RAW remains to be seen.

