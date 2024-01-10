Former WWE Tag Team to return after 3 years to help Jinder Mahal? Exploring why it's not Veer & Sanga

Jinder Mahal is currently riding on the edge of a lightning bolt. He is all set to compete with Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship next week on Monday Night RAW. There's a good possibility that the match might have a surprise element that could leave the fans startled.

The World Title match might see the return of a former WWE Tag Team after almost three years. However, it might not be The Indus Sher, as Mahal has not been seen with the duo lately. It seems WWE is currently invested in a singles' run for The Modern Day Maharaja.

Therefore, the Stamford-based promotion might be holding up the return of Veer and Sanga, as it might have different plans for them. However, the tag team that could actually return after three years to help The Modern Day Maharaja is The Singh Brothers, a.k.a. The Bollywood Boyz.

They recently posted a throwback picture with Jinder Mahal on X. Besides, The Bollywood Boyz also retweeted a clip of Mahal winning the WWE Title from Randy Orton with their ringside interference. Therefore, it could be a potential hint of their return to WWE.

Their previous run with the company was nothing less than memorable, as the duo was a quintessential part of Jinder Mahal's WWE title reign. With Mahal back in the title picture, The Singh Brothers could return and help him win the World Heavyweight Championship next week on WWE RAW.

Will Jinder Mahal become the new World Heavyweight Champion?

Jinder Mahal is currently the talk of the town as he has become the trending name on the internet in the last 24 hours, thanks to Tony Khan. The AEW President's deplorable comments on the former WWE Champion have given rise to a huge controversy on the internet.

However, in all of that, Mahal has gained some real hype. Despite being a heel on-screen, fans have been showing unfathomable support for him. WWE could capitalize on this and pull off a huge shocker next week on Monday Night RAW by crowning a new World Heavyweight Champion.

The prospect of it happening cannot be ruled out, as Triple H is known to deliver unexpected things. The Modern Day Maharaja could recreate history once again as he is back in the World Title picture after quite a long time.

However, the possibility of Jinder Mahal winning the gold is comparatively less, as WWE might not be planning to take the title away from Seth Rollins with The Road to WrestleMania on the horizon. The company might have already penciled in the plans for the World Heavyweight Championship.

