Former WWE United States Champion to make his TNA debut at Hard to Kill? Analyzing the hint

In 2023, fans have witnessed several WWE Superstars make their return to the promotion. While the women's division has seen Chelsea Green and Nia Jax return, the men's division delivered the biggest return of all when CM Punk made his comeback to WWE after nine years away from the promotion.

However, while the Stamford-based promotion continues to orchestrate all these returns, a former WWE Superstar might return to the ring by making his debut in a different wrestling promotion. The star in question is Matt Riddle. Since being released by Triple H and the team, Riddle hasn't competed in a single match.

However, there is a huge chance he might make his comeback to wrestling next month. The former United States Champion could make his return at TNA: Hard to Kill. Recently, TNA shared a poster in which they mentioned that fans wouldn't believe who was going to show up to their event.

This hint by the promotion could lead to Matt Riddle's return to wrestling. Given his birthday is on January 14, and Hard to Kill takes place on January 13, a potential return at the pay-per-view could be the best birthday gift Riddle receives next year. While the angle is speculative, it will be interesting if it happens.

Former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle detailed his plans for 2024 in a recent interview

Until September 2023, Matt Riddle was one of the top superstars in WWE. However, the month of September saw Riddle being released from his contract, and since then, he hasn't made a single wrestling appearance with any promotion. However, in his first interview since the release, Riddle detailed a lot.

During a chat with Muscle Man Malcolm, the former United States Champion revealed he wants to keep wrestling, and competing at New Japan Pro Wrestling was on his bucket list.

He also mentioned it was sad to see Kenny Omega hurt since he wanted to wrestle him. Riddle said:

“I would say I am going to keep wrestling you know, I’m really good at it so probably keep doing that, do some things I haven’t done before. I haven’t wrestled in New Japan [Pro Wrestling] so that’s on the bucket list for 2024 amongst other things. I don’t know, Kenny [Omega] is hurt now, that was sad, I really wanted to wrestle him and after my release, I thought that might be an opportunity..."

While Riddle has dropped some major hints, it will be interesting to see where he is headed. A place like TNA could help him at this stage in his career, given the company is itself going through a change.