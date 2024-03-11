Former WWE Universal Champion must return to confront Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40

Roman Reigns will have to work both nights at WrestleMania 40. The Tribal Chief will team up with The Rock against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Saturday (April 6). He will then defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against The American Nightmare on Sunday (April 7).

Reigns versus Rhodes is considered one of the biggest rivalries in WWE history in recent times. The former Big Dog has had many iconic feuds over the past several years. His feud with the likes of Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins was well received by fans.

Speaking of Braun Strowman, the former Universal Champion has said he’d want to revisit his feud with Roman Reigns. The Monster Among Men had stated during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda’s Riju Dasgupta he’s not done with his former rival.

"Never, I'm never finished with Roman Reigns. He is my arch nemesis and my greatest rivalry of my career, and hopefully, one of these days, I'll get back in there and get these hands on The Tribal Chief." [2:29 – 2:41]

Why Braun Strowman versus Roman Reigns doesn’t make sense at the moment?

There are rumblings that The Rock versus Roman Reigns feud would kick off at WrestleMania 40. Both men are set to tag together against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the possible main event of Night One. If the heels win, Reigns versus Rhodes II will be contested under Bloodline rules.

Strowman versus Reigns works in an alternate world where The Rock isn’t part of the WrestleMania 40 card. Cody doesn’t have the massive fan support he has and is just a filler feud for The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Realistically, Strowman versus Reigns could work on The Road to WrestleMania 41. The Tribal Chief loses the title to The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 40. He spends the following months revisiting some high-profile feuds, only to lose them all this time, till he finally meets his cousin in the main event of WrestleMania 41.

