Former WWE Women’s Champion to hang up her boots forever at Elimination Chamber 2025? Possible scenario explored

The Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event is fast approaching and is set to take place this Saturday, March 1, in Toronto, Canada. WWE Creative has finalized the match card for the event, which is headlined by the Men's and Women's Chamber matches that will determine the No.1 contenders for the Undisputed WWE Championship and the Women's World Championship, respectively.

At the same time, Elimination Chamber will see the return of a WWE legend, as Trish Stratus returns to the ring for the second time in 2025 and will team up with the reigning Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton to take on Nia Jax and Candice LeRae.

As WWE is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the former Women's Champion's legendary career, it might be the last time she will fight in the ring.

Trish Stratus has opened up about her intention to have one final run with WWE before retiring. If she loses, she could hang up her boots at the Elimination Chamber.

It makes sense for this to happen, as the Elimination Chamber match will take place in her home country of Canada. Stratus has nothing left to accomplish in WWE, and one final match in front of Canadian fans would be the perfect ending to her illustrious career.

The other scenario is for her to continue her feud with Nia Jax and Candice LeRae on the Road to WrestleMania and face one of the two at WrestleMania 41, hanging up her boots there in case she loses.

Trish Stratus says her family will be in attendance at the Elimination Chamber

The WWE legend revealed in an interview with Busted Open Radio that her family will attend the Elimination Chamber Match in Toronto. It will be the first time that her children, who are 11 and eight years old, respectively, will see her compete in the ring live.

"So I had to sit down with the kids and be like, just to let you guys know, I'm going to be super busy coming up. I'm going to be travelling here, and I'm going to be training and all these sort of things, and they got it, and they're like we get it, and it helps that they get it ... Rogers Centre is 60,000 people, its a stadium show for Elimination Chamber, so it is pretty huge to know the last time I was there was WrestleMania 18. So it's really wild that they're going to feel that, they're going to be apart of it ... it could be the last time I ever perform in Toronto, and it is actually the first time they're going to see me wrestle live," Trish Stratus said. (H/T WrestlingInc.com)

That said, it remains to be seen what plans WWE Creative has for Trish Stratus for Saturday's premium live event and whether this will be the last time she will compete in the ring.

