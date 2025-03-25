Former WWE World Champion to snap & turn heel after 5 years on Monday Night RAW next week? Potential explored

John Cena's recent turn to the dark side is arguably the best heel turn in WWE history. With WrestleMania 41 just weeks away, another former World Champion could turn heel after five years on Monday Night RAW next week to head into The Showcase of the Immortals embracing a new villainous persona.

Ad

Former three-time World Champion Bianca Belair is the winner of this year's Women’s Elimination Chamber Match. The current storyline revolves around Belair getting a shot at the Women’s World Championship at this year's Show of Shows, and interestingly it also involves the current and the previous title holders, IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley respectively. The Eradicator lost the gold in a huge upset on the first edition of RAW after Elimination Chamber, earlier this month.

Ad

Trending

Last week on the red brand, Ripley hijacked the contract signing between SKY and Belair and took out both women. Then she proceeded to sign the document that wasn’t meant for her and left with it. The latest episode of RAW saw another massive brawl break out between the three Superstars.

Following the chaos, WWE officially announced a title rematch between Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY for next week, featuring Bianca Belair as the special guest referee. In a shocking twist, Belair could finally snap and turn heel to launch an offensive attack on Ripley and SKY ending the match by a technical disqualification. This angle would add an interesting element to the ongoing Women’s World Championship saga.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

That said, the angle proposed above is mere speculation at this stage and only time will tell what comes of this current storyline involving the three stars.

WWE could announce a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41

Should Bianca Belair turn heel on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW, as speculated above, she could ruin the Women’s World Championship match between Ripley and SKY. WWE will then likely turn the singles title match into a three-way clash for WrestleMania 41.

This would lead to even greater support for The Eradicator, and possibly even the Damage CTRL member and current champion SKY. However, nothing is set in stone at this point and it will be interesting to see how the Women’s World Championship saga unfolds in the weeks ahead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE