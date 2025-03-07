Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion to make his final SmackDown appearance this week? Exploring the possibility 

A 39-year-old WWE Superstar has been going through a rough patch in his singles career. The former World Heavyweight Champion hit a new low when he became the first star to get eliminated from the 2025 Elimination Chamber. Due to this, there is a chance that Drew McIntyre could make his final SmackDown appearance this week.

Ad

The Scottish Warrior was shifted to the blue brand during WWE’s January transfer window. The 2024 Elimination Chamber winner also qualified for this year’s match and was determined to repeat his success and go to WrestleMania 41.

Drew McIntyre was keen to eliminate CM Punk and Seth Rollins from the match. However, his 'Mania dream crashed and burned as he became the first wrestler to get eliminated. To add insult to injury, he wasn’t even hit by a finisher or a vicious move that weakened him. Instead, he was rolled up by Damian Priest.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

This could lead to Drew McIntyre reaching the limit of his tolerance. The Scottish Psychopath has been chasing a WWE Championship for several years but only got to hold the World Heavyweight Championship briefly at WrestleMania XL.

Following this humiliating Elimination Chamber defeat, he could leave SmackDown and Nick Aldis. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Damian Priest could stop Drew McIntyre from leaving WWE SmackDown

While a disappointed and frustrated Drew McIntyre may want to quit WWE SmackDown, Damian Priest may get in his way, preventing his exit. After all, while The Scottish Warrior suffered a clean elimination, The Punisher got eliminated because of a Claymore from an already eliminated McIntyre, which was followed by a top-pod Frog Splash by Logan Paul.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Notably, The Punisher had eliminated Drew McIntyre from the Elimination Chamber and the 2025 Royal Rumble. He was also the superstar who cashed in the Money in the Bank contract to dethrone the Scotsman right after winning the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Owing to this, an angry McIntyre screwed Priest over. Thus, The Archer of Infamy would not allow The Scottish Psychopath to go anywhere without dealing with him one-on-one. This feud could also get a spot at WrestleMania 41. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for these two men.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback