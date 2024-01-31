Four-time World Champion to return after 168 days on WWE SmackDown and attack Logan Paul? Exploring the possibility

This week's WWE SmackDown will feature the fallout of the Royal Rumble event, which also featured Logan Paul. The Maverick successfully defeated Kevin Owens to retain his United States Championship, but that doesn't mean his challenge as a champion has ended.

Logan Paul hasn't been as active as the United States Champion after winning the title from Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel. Though his title defense against Kevin Owens at the recently concluded Royal Rumble was his first, he successfully proved his worth as a champion in an intense match against the former WWE Champion.

But that may not be enough to keep four-time World Champion Sheamus away. Fans last saw The Celtic Warrior on the August 18, 2023, episode of SmackDown, where he faced Edge, the latter's last match in WWE before moving to AEW as Adam Copeland.

The former WWE Champion has been absent for a while due to a shoulder injury but has repeatedly teased fans about a possible return.

Fans expected to see Sheamus at the Rumble, but he didn't show. However, the Celtic Warrior could finally do so this week to potentially set up a match for the upcoming Elimination Chamber event.

Logan could address his massive win this upcoming Friday but get interrupted by the returning Sheamus instead. The latter has been eyeing a title after failing to win against Gunther at WrestleMania 39, and he could target the US Championship for now, considering that The Ring General is involved with others on the red brand.

Sheamus' potential return to the Stamford-based promotion was rumored at the beginning of this year. Since he didn't show up at the Rumble, it could happen on this week's WWE SmackDown.

Which WWE star has Sheamus been targeting in his absence?

Logan vs. Kevin Owens on the 2024 Royal Rumble

While a match between Sheamus and Logan will surely be action-packed, the former champion has another superstar in mind.

Since his absence, Sheamus has been targeting Gunther and the Intercontinental Championship. The former recently tweeted that The Ring General should keep the title warm until he returns.

What did Logan Paul say about his future US Title challengers?

While talking with Kayla Braxton on WWE's The Bump after his Royal Rumble match, Logan Paul was asked what he wanted to say to his future challengers for the title. He simply stated, "Come get it," before walking away.

It would be interesting to see who Logan Paul faces at WrestleMania 40.

