From the Impact Rumor Mill: Reason why Al Snow, Gregory Shane Helms and Pat Kenney were released

Impact seem to be cutting themselves down to size with the recent releases.

Al Snow was one of the names released by Impact

What’s the story?

As per The Wrestling Observer, backstage agents Pat Kenney, Al Snow and Gregory Shane Helms were released from Impact Wrestling due to budget cuts. It is being said that with Abyss and Sonjay Dutt also working as agents, Impact felt that they didn’t need that many people for the role.

In case you didn’t know...

It was reported and subsequently confirmed by both Al Snow and Gregory Shane “Hurricane” Helms that they had been released from their duties as agents at Impact Wrestling. Pat Kenney was also reported to have been released but had not confirmed the same.

In the original story, it was reported that the three producers/agents were fired because they were not being used.

The heart of the matter

It is reported that the reason behind Al Snow, Pat Kenney and Gregory Shane “Hurricane” Helms being released from Impact Wrestling was the budget cuts that have been going on in the promotion.

Impact Wrestling stars Sonjay Dutt and Abyss are also working as backstage agents, along with some others. Impact felt that they didn’t need that many agents/producers working for them and a result they decided to release three of them.

The budget cuts are an effort to bring Impact’s expenses down under the new management of Anthem Sports. With the recent merger of GFW with Impact and with all the financial resources being direct towards the promotion of the upcoming Slammiversary XV, the company might be facing a cash crunch, causing them to make the cuts.

It was also said in the report that the firings were not seen as a “good sign” for Impact as they’re apparently operating with a “skeleton crew” and that the removal of even more agents could make things even more difficult to run.

What’s next?

Impact Wrestling are currently gearing up for their Slammiversary XV Pay-Per-View on 2nd July 2017. The event will take place at the Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida.

As far as Al Snow, Gregory Shane Helms and Pat Kenney’s futures are concerned, nothing has been reported on it yet. Al Snow has hinted at possibly joining the WWE in the future, with Helms aiming for WWE’s Cruiserweight Division in a previous interview.

Author’s take

I personally believe that the budget cuts that Anthem are making are very necessary with the state that Impact is in currently. The expenses have to be cut down to size for Impact to be able to breathe and function properly.

If Impact do manage to get the TV deal with Spike worked out, however, they will have a lot more financial resources available to them. Until then, such budget cuts are going to be an unfortunate but essential reality for them.

