From the Impact Wrestling Rumor Mill: Al Snow, Gregory Shane Helms and Pat Kenney leaving Impact Wrestling

More Superstars released by Impact Wrestling.

Hurricane is one of the three to have been released by Impact

What’s the story?

A report from StillRealToUs states that Al Snow, Gregory Shane "Hurricane" Helms and Pat Kenney are leaving Impact Wrestling. Snow and Helms have confirmed their departures via Twitter, and the said Tweets can be seen below:

I want to say thank you to everyone at @IMPACTWRESTLING for the great run I’ve had.Change must always happen & I am excited for the future . — Al Snow (@TheRealAlSnow) June 19, 2017

I'd like to wish @IMPACTWRESTLING all the best in their future endeavors. — Gregory Shane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) June 19, 2017

Pat Kenney’s confirmation has not been seen on Social Media yet.

In case you didn’t know...

Pat Kenney, better known as "Simon Diamond" has been working with Impact Wrestling/TNA for the past 14 years. Kenney, who initially joined the promotion in 2003 as a wrestler, was working as a producer at Impact Wrestling.

Gregory Shane Helms, better known as “The Hurricane” is a former WWE Superstar who had joined Impact Wrestling in 2015 and had worked as both a wrestler as well as a producer for the promotion.

The third person to have left Impact Wrestling was Al Snow, who has had several stints with the WWE in the past. Snow had worked with Impact Wrestling from 2008 to 2017 and had not only served as an on-air personality but was also a producer for the promotion.

The heart of the matter

As per reports, Al Snow, Gregory Shane “Hurricane” Helms and Pat Kenney have all been released from Impact Wrestling. The official announcements from Helms and Snow came on 19th June 2017, although Kenney hasn’t confirmed anything as of yet.

It was said in the report that the three producers were fired by Impact because they “weren’t used”. The reason behind them not being used is being attributed to Impact having an excessive amount of producers, with 7 people reportedly working as producers.

What’s next?

Al Snow, while responding to a fan Tweet, refused to rule out the possibility of him joining the WWE.

Helms, on the other hand, was commended by Matt Hardy for being a “vessel of knowledge” on Twitter. Helms had recently stated in an interview with StillRealToUs that he was "under 205 pounds" and that he had an eye on WWE's Cruiserweight division. He had been quoted as saying:

“You never know. I’m back down around 205 now. I’m actually under 200 for the first time in forever. We’ll see. I still got a little contract with Impact that I can’t really have no conversations about going anywhere else until that contract’s up. But I watch it, I pay attention.”

Snow and Helms might just come back to the WWE, although all of this is purely speculation at this point.

Author’s take

The WWE can surely use The Hurricane for the Cruiserweight division. He was, undoubtedly, one of the most interesting characters in the post-Attitude era WWE and his presence at 205 Live will indeed draw more eyes towards the show and the division as a whole.

As far as Al Snow is concerned, he will always have a place in a backstage role at the WWE. Knowing how good of a trainer he is, it would come as no surprise to anyone if he ended up joining the Performance Center.

