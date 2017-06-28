From the WWE Rumor Mill: Bayley to have a 'decreased' role on Raw

by Riju Dasgupta News 28 Jun 2017, 12:33 IST

It looks like Bayley will be kept away from the Raw Women's title picture

What’s the story?

According to the ‘Rumor Roundup’ section of Cagesideseats, Bayley will have a ‘decreased’ role on Raw for the time being. In other words, while she may still be part of the weekly television product, she will not be as prominently featured as she was in the past.

In case you didn't know...

Bayley is a former NXT and Raw Women's Champion, who defended her championship at Wrestlemania and dropped it to Alexa Bliss at Payback in April. Alexa triumphed over Bayley at the following Extreme Rules pay-per-view in a kendo stick on a pole match, thereby removing Bayley from the title picture for the time being. As of right now, Sasha Banks won a gauntlet match and is the number 1 contender for the Raw Women’s Championship.

The heart of the matter

In the same gauntlet match referenced above, Bayley was the first woman to be eliminated by Nia Jax. Bayley has lost much momentum since she stepped into the main roster and is only a shadow of the popular figure she was in NXT. Since the women on Raw compete only for one prize, it is natural for one woman to be sidelined while another chases the belt. So, the rumour indicates that while Bayley will still be on Raw, she may be ‘just another woman on the roster’, at least for the time being.

What’s next?

It remains to be seen whether there is any truth to these rumours, or if indeed Bayley will commence on a romantic storyline with announcer Corey Graves, as suggested by Dave Meltzer.

Author’s take

Some time away from the spotlight is always a good way to regain lost momentum. I am a fan of Bayley’s, and I am not happy with the way she has been used on the main roster.

The sky is the limit for her if she is used properly, as kids and adults alike can relate to Bayley.

